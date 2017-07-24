Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

IUP ranked best college for cost by Money magazine
Renatta Signorini | Monday, July 24, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
Carl Prine | Trib Total Media
Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Updated 19 minutes ago

Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been named one of Money magazine's best colleges.

The Indiana County college was ranked 670 out of 711 universities around the nation that were highlighted by the magazine's annual ranking released this month.

The magazine evaluated each university based several factors including cost, graduation rate, alumni success and educational quality.

Average IUP student debt is $20,500 and the average salary within five years is $42,000, according to the magazine's ranking. Seventeen percent of low-income students rise to the upper middle class, the magazine said.

The university has more than 140 undergraduate majors — the newest being public health and environmental engineering — and 60 graduate programs, according to a news release.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.