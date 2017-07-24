Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fire reported at abandoned Jeannette brewery
Jeff Himler | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
The former Fort Pitt Brewery, which stands on 4.6 acres on Penn Avenue, is the largest property in Jeannette held by Trigona’s estate.

Firefighters from Jeannette and three other companies responded Monday night to a fire at a former Jeannette brewery, a Westmoreland County Emergency Management dispatcher said.

The fire at the abandoned commercial building located at 1101 Penn Ave. was reported before 9:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The building once belonged to Fort Pitt Brewery. Jeannette officials looked to take control of the 4.6-acre parcel in 2016 as part of an effort to control blight in the municipality.

The building originally was the headquarters of Victor Brewing Company, which operated there on and off from 1908 to 1941, according to TavernTrove.com , a site that tracks brewery histories.

