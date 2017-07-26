Pittsburgh creates task force to prepare for anticipated building boom

A newly created task force will look for ways to train and provide more qualified workers for the construction trades as large building projects in and around Pittsburgh are poised to take off.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order Wednesday to create the nine-member task force. Members will include contractors, developers and city officials. They will come up with recommendations to assist developers, revitalize neighborhoods through development, set standards for city contracting work and train residents for jobs in the construction industry.

Peduto has predicted the region would experience a shortage of workers when construction starts on an ethane cracker plant in Beaver County, Hazelwood's Almono site, the former Civic Arena property in the Lower Hill District and other projects.

“We know that there are going to be a need for a lot of jobs in this region,” Peduto said.

“We want to be sure … that we're providing life-sustaining wages and the opportunity for people to have a part of this economic boom,” Peduto said. “We want to be sure that we have people who are trained so there is a safe building environment and we want to ensure that those that are unemployed or underemployed are given opportunities to come through an apprenticeship program.”

Peduto said he expects the task force to issue a report on its findings by November and City Council to act on it with legislation before year's end.

