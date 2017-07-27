Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania's top doctor sounds off on Trump's transgender ban
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 8:26 a.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
State Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine speaks to the media in North Huntingdon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Pennsylvania's top doctor is speaking out against President Trump's ban of transgender people from military service.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health and physician general, is transgender.

On the state Department of Health's Facebook page, she wrote Wednesday evening: "Transgender people are just that: people. Some are bakers; some are teachers; some are soldiers.

"I am a doctor."

She said all Americans have a right to live without fear.

"Regardless of your race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity and expression, Governor Tom Wolf believes you have the right to be treated fairly and with dignity. That is why I am proud to serve in his administration," she wrote.

Trump announced Wednesday that he is barring transgender people from serving in the military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption."

Trump's announcement on Twitter did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the military.

There are as many as 250 service members in the process of transitioning to their preferred genders or who have been approved to formally change gender within the Pentagon's personnel system, according to several defense officials.

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban. Since Oct. 1, transgender troops have been able to receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon's personnel system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

