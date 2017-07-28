'Safety No. 1, fun No. 2' regarding rides at Fayette County Fair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As amusement rides and children's attractions reopened Friday at the Ohio State Fair following a deadly accident this week, observers notice no apprehension among riders at the Fayette County Fair.

“Absolutely no trepidation among fairgoers at all. Honestly, these people have been coming to the fair here for years and have experience knowing our rides are safe,” said Marc Janas, general manager of Powers Great American Midway, based in Rochester, N.Y.

Janas is the fourth generation of a family of amusement ride purveyors for numerous county and local fairs across the eastern United States and the annual North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh. He helped assemble 30 rides for the Fayette event that opened Thursday and continues through Aug. 5 .

“A lot of our own children and grandchildren travel with us and enjoy these rides, so you better believe we make sure they are safe,” he said.

Janas noted that each ride is certified and undergoes a rigid inspection by the state Department of Agriculture before the fair opens. Powers also employs its own staff of five certified inspectors, he added.

“Our rides are taken apart, broken down and reassembled every two weeks or each week,” Janas said. “They are not permanent structures, so we can spot things that you can't do with a permanent ride.”

The rides also are inspected daily, he said.

“I always have said that people's safety is our No. 1 priority, and fun is No. 2,” he said.

Ohio Agriculture Department spokesman Mark Bruce said Friday the fair in Columbus was opening Kiddieland and other “low-impact” rides after they were inspected again and cleared to resume operations.

In light of the tragedy there Wednesday that killed an 18-year-old and injured seven others , Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding outlined steps his agency has taken to ensure the safety of amusement riders.

“Upon learning of (Wednesday's) accident, we immediately ordered rides similar to the one in question in Ohio to suspend operations here until we can better understand what happened there and ensure riders here are safe,” Redding said.

Amusements of America owns and operates the “Fire Ball” attraction involved in the Columbus accident. Redding reported the company has not been registered in Pennsylvania since 2012.

On Thursday, Hersheypark closed a ride similar to the “Fire Ball” indefinitely.

While officials there said the Claw has never had any problems, it was closed as a precaution until more information is gathered about the incident in Columbus.

The Claw was made by a different company. Because it is stationary rather than one that moves locations, it undergoes different inspections and has different maintenance requirements.

A preliminary assessment found two companies with rides called “Afterburner” that are similar to the “Fire Ball” and are registered in Pennsylvania for fairs and carnivals, Redding reported. Neither company, however, is currently operating those rides here.

Department spokeswoman Bonnie McCann reported the Bureau of Rides and Measurements Standards have contacted the owners and operators of both “Afterburner” rides and ordered that their use be suspended as a precautionary measure during the investigation and review.

The Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Ride and Measurement Standards website reports it registers more than 9,300 amusement rides and attractions — more than any other state or foreign country. Regulated rides include not only roller coasters, Ferris wheels and carousels but also wave pools, water slides, inflatables, ropes courses, climbing walls, zip lines, trampoline parks and other facilities.

The department has inspected and registered amusement rides under the Amusement Ride Safety Act since 1984. It regularly participates in education and outreach seminars that include classes and hands-on demonstrations for ride operators and inspectors, McCann said.

The Westmoreland Fair will open Aug. 18 and officials anticipate about 25 amusement ride attractions will be provided by its longtime ride vendor, Scottdale-based Tropical Amusements, said fair secretary Michelle Long.

Like Fayette fairgoers, Long doesn't anticipate any apprehension among its longtime fair supporters.

“The state rules and regulations on operation of ride amusements are extremely strict. Rides are inspected before the event opens and each day before they open and each night after they close,” she said. “Unfortunately, there is human error that comes into play. The reason there are so many checks here is to avoid human error where possible.”

Every amusement ride or attraction — fixed or traveling — that operates in the state must be registered with the agriculture department and examined by a qualified inspector before it opens. There are about 1,400 certified inspectors.

Follow-up inspections occur at least once every 30 days or each time a ride is set up for operation at a new location, the website states. It also is common practice for operators to inspect their equipment daily, the agency said.

The bureau suggests riders look for the amusement ride registration plate with the current year sticker affixed on each ride to ensure that it is registered with the state. If a rider does not see it, ask the operator to let you look at it, the agency suggests.

If the operator fails to honor the request, contact the department.

Ride operators are required to have a copy of the most recent inspection report with the ride.

The state inspection website reported that all 30 amusement rides at the Fayette fair passed inspections this week.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.