Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Philippine mayor, 6 others killed in raid linked to drugs

The Associated Press | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 11:23 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines — Philippine police fatally shot a city mayor, who was among politicians the president publicly linked to illegal drugs, and six others in a gunbattle that erupted Sunday when they reportedly resisted arrest, officials said.

Officers were to serve warrants for the arrest of Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr.; his daughter, who is the vice mayor; and four other officials of Ozamiz city when they allegedly opened fire.

Parojinog, who also faced corruption charges, had denied any links to illegal drugs. He was the third mayor to be killed under President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody crackdown on drugs, which left more than 3,000 dead in reported gunfights with police and has been widely criticized by Western governments and human rights groups.

The officers were “met with volleys of fire from (the mayor's) security, prompting the Philippine National Police personnel to retaliate,” Chief Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb said in a statement. He said that Parojinog and six relatives and bodyguards died in his farm house. The mayor's wife was reportedly among the dead.

Parojinog's daughter, Vice Mayor Nova Echaves, was arrested, Pacleb said.

Last year, police officers shot dead Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. inside a jail cell in the central province of Leyte, and a week before that, another mayor and his nine bodyguards were gunned down allegedly during a firefight on a road in the southern Philippines.

All three mayors were among more than 160 officials Duterte named publicly as being linked to illegal drugs in August last year as part of a shame campaign.

Duterte has vowed not to stop until, he said, the last drug trafficker in the country has been eliminated.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.