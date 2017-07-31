Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Mexican family of man left by cops at Taco Bell settles suit

The Associated Press | Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
In this June 6, 2012, file photo, a driver orders from the drive-thru menu at a Taco Bell restaurant in Richmond, Va. Taco Bell announced on July 25, 2017, it is testing a new service that allows users of the ride-sharing app Lyft to add a Taco Bell stop to their ride with the click of a button.

Updated 56 minutes ago

DELAWARE, Ohio — The family of a drunken man dropped off at a Taco Bell by Ohio sheriff's deputies and later fatally struck by a vehicle settled a lawsuit alleging authorities endangered him while joking about his Mexican heritage.

The $300,000 settlement with Delaware County will go to the family of Uriel Juarez-Popoca, including his widow and two children who live near Mexico City, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Sheriff's deputies Derek Beggs and Christopher Hughes, who have since left the agency, found the 22-year-old man disoriented near Interstate 71 in July 2012. Juarez-Popoca spoke little English.

The officers took him to a Taco Bell instead of arresting him, with one officer joking: “They gotta (sic) have someone in there who can interpret.”

Juarez-Popoca was later booted from the restaurant. Within the hour, Juarez-Popoca was struck while walking along Route 36.

Attorney Jennifer Branch said the force of the impact knocked Juarez-Popoca out of his shoes. Branch said he died almost instantly.

Branch represented Juarez-Popoca's estate during the civil trial. She said his family never expected officers would endanger his life “by making a joke out of his Mexican heritage.”

Hearing Branch detail the series of events that led to her client's death, Sheriff Russ Martin said, “Those words cut deep and really hurt.”

Both officers were fired and later allowed to resign with no admission of guilt. Martin said the officers did not follow standing policies.

Neither Hughes nor Beggs has commented on the settlement.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.