Pennsylvania considers legalizing firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets

It wouldn't be a boom as far as money is concerned, but Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering expanding sales of fireworks as a way to help cover the cost of the state's budget.

Part of the revenue package passed by the Senate last week would allow residents to buy most consumer-grade fireworks, such as roman candles, bottle rockets and firecrackers.

The bill still needs approval by the House and Gov. Tom Wolf to take effect.

Last year, about $350 million worth of display fireworks, the kind used by professional companies for municipal shows, were sold nationally, compared with over $800 million in consumer-grade fireworks, according to the American Pyro­technics Association.

Allowing the sale of middle-grade fireworks would add about $3 million in taxes during the revenue package's fiscal year, according to the Morning Call , though the state is expected to spend about $32 billion in that amount of time.

Currently, Pennsylvanians can buy only ground-based and handheld sparkling devices and novelties.

While most fireworks sold fall into the consumer-grade category, according to Bill Weimer, vice president and general counsel for Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks, about 45 percent of fireworks-related injuries are caused by professional-grade, homemade or illegal fireworks.

The change in the law would not alter the sales of display-grade fireworks, which require a license from the Department of Agriculture to purchase.

Weimer said the proposed change comes at a time when fireworks-related injuries are falling and the products are becoming safer overall.

“Are they safe? Well, they are safer than liquor, safer than guns and certainly much safer than cars,” Weimer said.

In 1994 more than 117 million pounds of fireworks were imported into the United States, which buys almost all of them from China, Weimer said. In that year, there were about 12,500 fireworks-related injuries — mostly burns — or about 10.7 injuries per 100,000 pounds of fireworks sold.

Fast-forward to last year, the most recent year for which data is available, when Americans imported almost 269 million pounds of fireworks — a more than 100 percent increase over 1994.

However, despite increased availability, the rate of fireworks-related injuries went down, with about 11,100 injuries reported. That works out to about 4.14 injuries per 100,000 pounds of fireworks used.

Weimer cites industry safety standards as the reason for the reduction in injuries. In past years, fireworks were made with little standardization, leading them to be less than reliable, Weimer said.

“In 1989, a group of seven consumer fireworks companies — Phantom was one — met in China and did some testing of the products. At that point, the fireworks coming into the country were very erratic,” Weimer said. “They came to the conclusion that they had to get their arms around the quality of the fireworks coming into the country.”

The American Fireworks Standards Laboratory was the result. That agency tests imported fireworks against a set of internally developed standards. Fireworks that don't pass can't be imported.

Despite increased safety standards, injuries do occur, said Dr. Ariel Aballay, medical director of the West Penn Burn Center. He said the fireworks usually aren't to blame.

“It's not the firework that is necessarily faulty,” he said. “It's not a matter of the firework by itself that is unsafe, but what people are doing when they play with fireworks.”

Aballay said fireworks injuries are still prevalent and that an increase in access to more powerful explosives could ultimately lead to more injuries.

“I believe allowing more dangerous fireworks to be available to everyone would lead, potentially, to an increase in injury,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.