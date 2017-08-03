Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
How does Jack die? Answer coming in 'This is Us' season 2

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Ron Batzdorf/NBC
Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack in 'This Is Us'.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The tragedy looming over “This is Us” will be revealed in season two: how doting family man Jack dies.

That's according to Dan Fogelman, creator of NBC's time-shifting hit drama series. He told a TV critics' meeting Thursday that the answer will come during the Pittsburgh-based show's sophomore season, which begins Sept. 26.

The question has gripped viewers as part of the show's deft handling of the multigenerational trials of Jack and Rebecca, their three children and family circle.

Fogelman said the season debut episode will create “some momentum” toward filling in the blanks about Jack's fate.

“This is Us” is nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, including best drama series and a nod for Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack opposite Mandy Moore's Rebecca.

