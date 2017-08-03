Do you know a Steelers super-fan? Tell us!
Updated 8 hours ago
Super-fans George Muentzer of Hempfield and Julie Gurnick of Jeannette stole the show during the first week of Steelers training camp. We want to hear from the fans who are at training camp every day: who should we profile next? Do you know a super-fan or someone with a unique story that deserves to be told? We want to know. Like us on Facebook and send us a message or tag us on Twitter @TribLIVE to let us know about a Steelers fan we can profile.
You know George Muentzer of Hempfield. He has gotten up around 4 a.m. every year since 1971 to be among the first arrivals at Steeler training camp at St. Vincent College.
Over the years, he's become a mentor to out-of-town fans from Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere.
And earlier this week we introduced you to Julie Gurnick of Jeannette, who has collected more than 400 photographs with players and turned autograph collecting into a finely tuned science.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.