North Carolina islands get power back after weeklong outage

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
Materials are brought in to restore power to Hatteras Island, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Rodanthe, N.C. Workers building the replacement Bonner Bridge over the Oregon Inlet accidentally severed two underground power lines on July 27. Utility officials say they expect to restore power to two North Carolina islands by the weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Power was restored Thursday to two North Carolina islands after a weeklong outage that hit the local economy at the height of the lucrative summer vacation season, utility officials said.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative issued a statement that transmission lines were pumping electricity to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

Visitors will have unrestricted access to Hatteras island starting noon Friday, Dare County officials said. It wasn't immediately clear when visitors would be allowed back on Ocracoke Island, which is in a neighboring county to the south. The county manager didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Robin Jennette, a manager at Conner's Supermarket in Buxton on Hatteras Island, said the grocery store is fully stocked and ready for tourists to return.

“We're glad. Bring them on,” she said. “We're ready for them to come back.”

The store stayed open on generator power during the outage, but business dropped sharply after thousands of visitors were ordered to evacuate.

“We have to depend on our summer visitors to get us through the rest of the year, so we're just sorry that it happened at all,” she said.

Referring to initial estimates that power could be out for weeks, she said: “We're really glad that it didn't take as long as they originally thought.”

Underground transmission lines were damaged a week ago by construction crews working on a new bridge between islands.

The outage forced an estimated 50,000 visitors to leave Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, and others never made it to the popular vacation spots because of evacuation orders for the two islands.

Visitors whose vacations were shortened or canceled are working with travel insurance providers and property owners to recoup lost money.

Local businesses, meanwhile, have filed at least four lawsuits against the construction company.

