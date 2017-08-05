Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Fox News host Bolling suspended

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 5:08 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the co-host of its nightly program “The Specialists,” while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.

A network spokesperson confirmed Bolling's suspension in an email message Saturday.

News of the suspension came one day after a Huff Post report relying on anonymous sources stated Bolling had sent a lewd photo to at least three female colleagues at Fox New and Fox Business.

Bolling's attorney Michael J. Bowe called the accusations uncorroborated and untrue in an email Saturday.

He said Bolling's team was fully cooperating with the investigation and wanted the host returned to the air as soon as possible.

In addition to having a prominent role on “The Specialists,” Bolling also hosts the weekend show “Cashin' In.”

