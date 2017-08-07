Amateur photographers wanted for Westmoreland parks contest
Think you have a great photograph from one of Westmoreland County's 15 parks and trails?
The county's parks and recreation department is accepting contest entries this month from amateur photographers who snapped their cameras inside a park or along a trail.
Two finalists in three categories — people, plants and animals (nature) or places and landscapes — will get a cash prize and an invitation to a Sept. 21 ceremony at Twin Lakes Park.
The photographs will be judged on various factors, including creativity, style, technique, quality and composition. Photographs can be from any season and any year. Only entries taken in a county-owned park or trail will be eligible.
Parks and trails that can serve as photo backdrops are Twin Lakes, Cedar Creek, Mammoth, Northmoreland, Bridgeport Dam, Chestnut Ridge, Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park, Historic Hanna's Town, Loyalhanna Gorge Recreation Area, Sewickley Creek Wetlands, Coal and Coke Trail, Five Star Trail, Little Crabtree Creek Trail, the Westmoreland section of the Great Allegheny Passage and Westmoreland Heritage trail.
Submission deadline is Sept. 1 at 4 p.m.
For more details and to submit photos, visit co.westmoreland.pa.us/photocontest.