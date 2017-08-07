Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Amateur photographers wanted for Westmoreland parks contest
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Stanley Katzman of Greensburg rests on a bench under fall foliage at Twin Lakes Park on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. 'I consider Twin Lakes Park and Mammoth Park little gems,' Katzman said.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
A gaggle of goslings swim with a goose at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield on Thursday, May 14, 2015.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
A gaggle of goslings cross a path in front of a goose at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield on Thursday, May 14, 2015.

Updated 1 hour ago

Think you have a great photograph from one of Westmoreland County's 15 parks and trails?

The county's parks and recreation department is accepting contest entries this month from amateur photographers who snapped their cameras inside a park or along a trail.

Two finalists in three categories — people, plants and animals (nature) or places and landscapes — will get a cash prize and an invitation to a Sept. 21 ceremony at Twin Lakes Park.

The photographs will be judged on various factors, including creativity, style, technique, quality and composition. Photographs can be from any season and any year. Only entries taken in a county-owned park or trail will be eligible.

Parks and trails that can serve as photo backdrops are Twin Lakes, Cedar Creek, Mammoth, Northmoreland, Bridgeport Dam, Chestnut Ridge, Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park, Historic Hanna's Town, Loyalhanna Gorge Recreation Area, Sewickley Creek Wetlands, Coal and Coke Trail, Five Star Trail, Little Crabtree Creek Trail, the Westmoreland section of the Great Allegheny Passage and Westmoreland Heritage trail.

Submission deadline is Sept. 1 at 4 p.m.

For more details and to submit photos, visit co.westmoreland.pa.us/photocontest.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.