Parents' lawsuit blames schools for bullying, child suicide

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 1:33 p.m.

CINCINNATI — A federal lawsuit says a “treacherous school environment” that allowed and covered up bullying led to the suicide of an 8-year-old Ohio boy.

The wrongful death suit filed Monday by the parents of Gabriel Taye names officials at his elementary school and at the Cincinnati Public Schools district as defendants.

Attorneys have said his mother didn't know her son was bullied until the lawyers saw a Cincinnati police detective's email describing the scene outside a boys' bathroom where attorneys say Gabriel was knocked unconscious. He hanged himself at home two days later on Jan. 26.

Prosecutors investigated Gabriel's death and closed the case without charges. The coroner ruled his death a suicide.

The school district has said Gabriel told staff he fainted and never said he was bullied or assaulted.

