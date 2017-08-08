3-year-old's hands burned, suspect wanted

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 3-year-old boy was unable to use his hands normally for several weeks after they were burned, allegedly by a Monessen man who is being sought on assault and related charges.

A Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh doctor reported to investigators that the child's injuries “are consistent with inflicted burns,” according to an affidavit filed by Westmoreland County detectives.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Fred Louis Bacon Jr., 23, in connection with the abuse that was reported in February.

Bacon told staff at Monongahela Valley Hospital on Feb. 9 that the boy had been outside playing and turned on hot water inside to warm up his cold hands when they were burned, police said. Hospital staff reported that the boy had second-degree burns on his hands and he was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

A Children's Hospital doctor said the burns “could not have been caused in the manner that (Bacon) explained” because the boy's hands were burned on both sides, according to court paperwork.

In a March interview with police, Bacon said it was an accident. Bacon is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment. He had not been arraigned.

