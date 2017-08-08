Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

3-year-old's hands burned, suspect wanted
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 10:29 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A 3-year-old boy was unable to use his hands normally for several weeks after they were burned, allegedly by a Monessen man who is being sought on assault and related charges.

A Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh doctor reported to investigators that the child's injuries “are consistent with inflicted burns,” according to an affidavit filed by Westmoreland County detectives.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Fred Louis Bacon Jr., 23, in connection with the abuse that was reported in February.

Bacon told staff at Monongahela Valley Hospital on Feb. 9 that the boy had been outside playing and turned on hot water inside to warm up his cold hands when they were burned, police said. Hospital staff reported that the boy had second-degree burns on his hands and he was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

A Children's Hospital doctor said the burns “could not have been caused in the manner that (Bacon) explained” because the boy's hands were burned on both sides, according to court paperwork.

In a March interview with police, Bacon said it was an accident. Bacon is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment. He had not been arraigned.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.