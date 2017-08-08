Cadaver dogs react to debris pile on BC3 campus, police investigating

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are searching a remote part of the Butler County Community College campus after privately owned cadaver dogs reacted to a mound of construction debris over the weekend, campus officials said Tuesday.

The dogs and their handlers were part of a private group that was training in search-and-rescue operations near a wooded area on campus, according to Scott Richardson, head of campus security.

The mound of debris was not part of the group's training grounds, but dogs alerted their handlers as they walked toward the debris Saturday evening, Richardson said. The group, which Richardson did not name, alerted authorities.

Richardson said in a statement that it doesn't appear as though the area has been used recently and described it as dense with weeds and overgrowth. He said it is a remote area that is not near any campus buildings.

State police and campus police are investigating, and authorities stayed on scene overnight Monday, Richardson said.

Campus spokesman William Foley said authorities will issue an update at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.