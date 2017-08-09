Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Latrobe man accused of taking items from home while occupant gone
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 2:05 p.m.
Robbie Lee Piper

A Latrobe man allegedly took items from a city home that his girlfriend had been hired to watch for a few days and exchanged them for cash and heroin, according to police.

Robbie Lee Piper, 31, is accused of pawning numerous pieces of jewelry and power tools on July 31 in Greensburg that were later identified by the victim as hers. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the pawnshop transactions were made by Piper.

He is accused of permitting a friend to take four guns from the home in exchange for six stamp bags of heroin, police said.

Piper admitted to the thefts to investigators. Three of the guns were returned to the home.

Piper is charged with seven counts of theft. He was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison Tuesday night on $25,000 bond.

An Aug. 21 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

