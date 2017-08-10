Survey input sought for PA state parks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Input on the future of Pennsylvania's state parks system is being sought through a survey as part of a planning effort.

The last assessment of services, programs and facilities at the state's 121 parks was conducted 25 years ago. The current survey is being conducted by Penn State University researchers in conjunction with the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as part of Penn's Parks For All planning process.

The Pittsburgh region is home to several state parks, including Point State Park in Allegheny County; Allegheny Islands along the Allegheny River; Ohiopyle in Fayette County; Keystone, Linn Run, Laurel Mountain, Laurel Ridge, Laurel Summit and Kooser in Westmoreland County and just across the border in Somerset.

The survey asks basic questions about the number and locations of state parks visited in a specific time frame as well as a series of questions designed to gauge interest in changes to recreation programs and facilities. The state's parks see about 40 million visits annually, according to statistics.

Take the survey, visit the Penn's Parks for All website.

