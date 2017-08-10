Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Survey input sought for PA state parks
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
Evan R. Sanders | for the Daily Courier
Ohiopyle has long been known as a lure for fishermen and kayakers, but in the past three decades, the sleepy mountain borough has been transformed into a haven for bicyclists and hikers. Thanks to the efforts of former Ohiopyle State Park Superintendent Larry Adams, the section of bike trail between Ohiopyle and Confluence was the first section of today's Great Allegheny Passage — a 150-mile recreational trail that now links Pittsburgh with Cumberland, Md. Lucas Tarr, 19, of Uniontown paddles through 'Railroad Rapids' near the railroad bridge along the Great Allegheny Passage in Ohiopyle in June, 2013.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A cluster of leaves begin to turn brown at Linn Run State Park in Cook Township on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Fort Pitt Block House at Pittsburgh's Point State Park.

Input on the future of Pennsylvania's state parks system is being sought through a survey as part of a planning effort.

The last assessment of services, programs and facilities at the state's 121 parks was conducted 25 years ago. The current survey is being conducted by Penn State University researchers in conjunction with the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as part of Penn's Parks For All planning process.

The Pittsburgh region is home to several state parks, including Point State Park in Allegheny County; Allegheny Islands along the Allegheny River; Ohiopyle in Fayette County; Keystone, Linn Run, Laurel Mountain, Laurel Ridge, Laurel Summit and Kooser in Westmoreland County and just across the border in Somerset.

The survey asks basic questions about the number and locations of state parks visited in a specific time frame as well as a series of questions designed to gauge interest in changes to recreation programs and facilities. The state's parks see about 40 million visits annually, according to statistics.

Take the survey, visit the Penn's Parks for All website.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

