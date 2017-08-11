Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Trump warns North Korea that U.S. is 'locked and loaded'

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
A man watches a television screen showing President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Thursday, demanding that Kim Jong Un's government 'get their act together' or face extraordinary trouble. He said his previous 'fire and fury' warning to Pyongyang might have been too mild. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning of military action, saying the U.S. is "locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."

Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. "

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

The tweet was one of several Trump sent Friday. He also retweeted links to Fox News stories on Trump's frustration with Senate Republicans and drone strikes in Somalia.

