News

Beaver County DA: Prank caller who reported hostage situation will pay
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
WPXI
Beaver County authorities responded to homes in Monaca and Aliquippa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, after receiving a call reporting a hostage situation. Authorities found no evidence of a hostage situation and are now trying to track down the person who placed the original call.

An apparent prank call early Friday about an alleged hostage situation in Beaver County led a SWAT team to surround an Aliquippa home for hours, only to rouse an elderly couple who had been sleeping inside, authorities said.

Authorities descended on a second home in nearby Monaca but wound up releasing three people found there after questioning them.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said he wants to find who placed the call about the alleged hostage situation and file criminal charges against them. He said he also wants restitution to cover the cost of dispatching about 50 law-enforcement and emergency personnel to the scenes, including local police and county detectives. Officers shut down local streets around each home.

“I want to make sure everyone understands we are investigating and we are going after whoever did this,” Lozier said. “They endangered the people in those houses and my officers.”

Just after 1 a.m., a man called authorities and said he was armed, holding a hostage and wanted cash, Lozier said.

Police and a SWAT team arrived at a Major Street home in Aliquippa for what they thought was a hostage situation. They surrounded the home for several hours only to discover and rouse two elderly people who were asleep in the house, Lozier said.

Police traced information from the original emergency phone call to an Elmira Street home in Monaca, where they found three people inside, Lozier said. The district attorney said authorities questioned the people and then released them.

Lozier declined to provide further details. An investigation continues.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

