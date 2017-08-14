Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland vigil planned for Charlottesville victims
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Laurene Gentile holds a lit candle and claps during a solidarity vigil hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America at Schenley Plaza in Oakland on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Hundreds of people gathered to protest the far right after a white nationalist rally and counter-protest in Charlottesville, Va., turned deadly.

A vigil is being planned at the Westmoreland Courthouse Monday night in solidarity with protestors killed and injured during the weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and is being planned by Voice of Westmoreland.

Similar vigils were held by organizers across the country and region Sunday in response to the deaths of a woman and two police officers Saturday when rallying white supremacists clashed with counter-demonstrators.

Hundreds of people gathered in various spots near Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon and evening to show support for the victims.

White nationalists demonstrating in Charlottesville Saturday about plans by officials there to remove Civil War-era monuments clashed with protesters in the Virginia college town. The confrontation turned deadly, police said, when an Ohio man rammed a Dodge Challenger into a crowd of marchers, killing Heather D. Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, and injuring at least 19 others.

Two Virginia state troopers, Pilot Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, died when a helicopter that had been monitoring the rally crashed.

The Associated Press contributed. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

