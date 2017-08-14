Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2' in Vancouver

Wire Reports | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Ryan Reyonlds in a scene from the film, 'Deadpool.'

Updated 2 hours ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver police say a female stunt driver for the movie “Deadpool 2” has died in a crash during filming.

Police said the driver was on a motorcycle when Monday's crash occurred.

Her name was not immediately released.

The stuntwoman was reportedly riding a motorcycle in Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza when she lost control of the vehicle, according to CTVNews .

“People were running on the sidewalk, the motorcycle comes flying across the street, looks like a ramp because it was in the air,” a witness told Canada's Global News . “[The rider was] standing on the bike, slams into that building, clearly hit and out-of-control and clearly not planned.”

The rider completed the stunt four times. However, during the fifth time, the throttle somehow engaged and rider lost control, the Global News reported.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.