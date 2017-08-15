Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pressured by government, Uber agrees to protect rider data

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 10, 2016 shows a man checking a vehicle at the first of Uber's 'Work On Demand' recruitment events in South Los Angeles. Uber agreed to implement new data protection measures to settle complaints that it failed to prevent improper snooping on driver and customer information, officials saidon August 15, 2017.The ridesharing giant had faced complaints that it allowed some employees to use the 'God view' to monitor customer movements that could allow Uber managers to keep tabs on journalists investigating the ridesharing giant. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RalstonMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 2 hours ago

DETROIT — Ride-hailing service Uber has agreed to protect customer data and audit the use of rider information in order to settle a complaint filed by the federal government.

The Federal Trade Commission says Uber deceived customers by failing to secure data on where riders traveled and neglecting to monitor employee access to the information.

The commission said Tuesday that Uber told customers in 2014 it had a strict policy that stopped employees from finding out where riders went, and a system in place to monitor employee access. But Uber stopped the monitoring less than a year later. The commission says the company agreed to stop misrepresenting how it protects and secures customer data.

Uber says it has strengthened its privacy and data security practices and will keep investing in security programs.

