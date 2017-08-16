Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Atlanta Falcons' new stadium has a Chick-fil-A, which won't be open for most games

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP/Getty Images
The Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 1 hour ago

Seeing as how Chick-fil-A's headquarters are located in Atlanta, it's only logical that the fast-food chain have a booth at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the stadium that's set to open for Falcons and Atlanta United games this month.

But even though its NFL tenant plays most of its home games on Sundays, that doesn't mean Chick-fil-A is changing its six-days-per-week operating hours.

As noted by ESPN's Darren Rovell and on the concessions map posted on the stadium's website, the chicken purveyor will not be making an exception for the Falcons, staying closed on Sundays in keeping with company policy.

Seven of the Falcons' eight regular season home games are on Sunday this season, the exception being a tilt against the Saints on Dec. 7, a Thursday night. But the stadium will host numerous other non-Sunday events, including five of the eight remaining Atlanta United home games, two college football games over Labor Day weekend (plus the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff title game down the road) and a Garth Brooks concert on Oct. 12, a Thursday.

Chick-fil-A has been closed on Sundays since 1946 on orders from founder Truett Cathy.

"Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose - a practice we uphold today," the company's website reads.

But Falcons fans who need their breaded-chicken fix on Sunday might have a good-enough substitute. Atlanta restaurateur and former "Top Chef" contestant Kevin Gillespie will be selling his COS (closed on Sunday) chicken sandwich from a stand on the 200 concourse.

"The fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is based here in Atlanta," Gillespie wrote on his website along with a COS recipe. "They're closed on Sunday for religious reasons. I respect that. But why is it that I crave a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich almost exclusively on Sundays? It's like clockwork. I wake up on Sunday morning and think, 'You know what would be really good right now? A Chick-fil-A sandwich.' Like most food companies, they guard their secret recipe. But it's a breaded fried chicken breast on a bun with pickles. I figured I could come up with something pretty close."

Related Content
Women trash Chick-fil-A during argument over order 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two women trashed a Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant during an argument over an order. Allison Music, who was in the restaurant and posted ...
Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
A Philadelphia-area woman contends that she bit into a Chick-fil-A sandwich last year and discovered something baked into the bun that she hadn't ordered: a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.