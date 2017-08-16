Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Belle Vernon window salesman arrested on theft charges

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 4:26 p.m.
John Joseph Thomas
John Joseph Thomas

Updated 42 minutes ago

A window salesman was arrested on theft and related charges Wednesday on allegations that he took $10,587 from customers and never placed their orders, according to a news release.

John Joseph Thomas, 60, of Belle Vernon, allegedly took cash and checks from about 13 customers but never forwarded the payments or contracts to his employer Windows R Us. The alleged incidents occurred over the last several months in locations throughout Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties, police said.

Investigators began looking into the allegations after the Luzerne Township business owner reported that he was receiving complaints from customers about work not being performed.

The business has since fulfilled all orders and reimbursements to those customers, police said.

Thomas is charged with theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and diversion of services. He was lodged in the Fayette County Prison on $25,000 bail.

State police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of potential fraud or deception related to the case to contact Trooper Marc Ziegler at 724-929-6262.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.