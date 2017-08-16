Belle Vernon window salesman arrested on theft charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A window salesman was arrested on theft and related charges Wednesday on allegations that he took $10,587 from customers and never placed their orders, according to a news release.

John Joseph Thomas, 60, of Belle Vernon, allegedly took cash and checks from about 13 customers but never forwarded the payments or contracts to his employer Windows R Us. The alleged incidents occurred over the last several months in locations throughout Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties, police said.

Investigators began looking into the allegations after the Luzerne Township business owner reported that he was receiving complaints from customers about work not being performed.

The business has since fulfilled all orders and reimbursements to those customers, police said.

Thomas is charged with theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and diversion of services. He was lodged in the Fayette County Prison on $25,000 bail.

State police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of potential fraud or deception related to the case to contact Trooper Marc Ziegler at 724-929-6262.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.