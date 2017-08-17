Fourth suspect arrested in Ligonier Township drug bust

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A fourth person was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drug bust Friday in Ligonier Township.

Chelsea Lynn Calabrace, 26, was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond.

One suspect has posted bond since Friday — George Anthony Calabrace, 26 — and the other two remain imprisoned — Kyle Douglas Clem, 26, and Kelsey Marie Mathews, 21.

Police said in an affidavit filed Wednesday that 351 stamp bags of suspected heroin valued at $7,000 was found at the Trout Avenue home in a bedroom used by Chelsea and George Calabrace.

Township police were assisted by several local agencies during a search warrant Friday morning that netted the suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and a single plastic bottle used for manufacturing methamphetamine, authorities said. Three children were there at the time, according to criminal complaints.

Chelsea Calabrace is charged with possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Preliminary hearings for all of the suspects are set for Aug. 25.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.