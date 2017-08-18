Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Fox's James Murdoch slams Trump's Charlottesville response

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 7:53 a.m.
(FILES) This file photo taken on August 15, 2017 shows US President Donald Trump speaking to the press about protests in Charlottesville after his statement on the infrastructure discussion in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York. President Donald Trump took a swing at his favorite punching bag on August 17, 2017, claiming his comments about the deadly violence in Charlottesville were misrepresented by media.'The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!,' the US president wrote on Twitter.One protester was killed in violent clashes between neo-Nazi and so-called 'Alt-Right' demonstrators and counter-protesters in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville Saturday. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, James Murdoch attends the National Geographic 2017 'Further Front' network upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. In a personal email to friends made public Aug. 17, 2017, Murdoch denounced racism and terrorists while expressing concern over President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
NEW YORK — The CEO of 21st Century Fox has denounced racism and terrorists while expressing concern over President Donald Trump's reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

James Murdoch also told friends in a personal email that he and his wife, Kathryn, will donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League.

Murdoch writes that the events in Charlottesville and Trump's response “concern all of us.” He added: “I can't even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists.”

Murdoch is the son of the company's co-executive chairman, Rupert Murdoch, a Trump confidant. The company is parent company of Fox News Channel, which has given friendly coverage to the president.

The email was first reported Thursday by The New York Times.

