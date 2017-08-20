TribLIVE has the latest on Monday's solar eclipse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Millions of Americans will look to the sky Monday to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

Portions of the country — an arc from Oregon to South Carolina — will get to see a total solar eclipse when the moon completely blocks the sun.

Western Pennsylvania will see about 80 percent of the sun blocked by the moon when the solar eclipse peaks here around 2:35 p.m.

Let's hope for clear skies.

Stay with TribLIVE throughout the day Monday for the latest photos, videos and news from around the country and eclipse watch parties in your community.

And before the eclipse, brush up on safety tips, science and stories from around the region right here at TribLIVE.com.

KIDS

■ SAFETY CONCERNS

Pennsylvania issues solar eclipse warning for children

Parents and caregivers should remember to protect those little eyes when the partial solar eclipse swings through Pennsylvania on Monday. More .

■ EARLY DISMISSAL

Carlynton to dismiss early Monday due to solar eclipse

Carlynton School District will operate its first day of class with an early dismissal due to the solar eclipse. More .

■ CARNEGIE 5th GRADE CLASSES WILL WATCH FROM OUTSIDE

Carnegie Elementary fifth graders to head outside for solar eclipse

Fifth graders at Carnegie Elementary will head outside on their first day of class to watch science in action. More .

OTHER ESSENTIALS

■ WHAT'S SO SPECIAL ABOUT THIS ECLIPSE?

What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual

Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes the Aug. 21 eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States. More .

■ WANT TO KNOW MORE?

Everything you need to know about the solar eclipse

Video of Tribune-Review staff writer Aaron Aupperlee gives you a primer of what to expect Monday during the solar eclipse. More .

■ TOO LATE FOR SAFETY GLASSES?

Bona fide eclipse safety glasses hard to come by in Alle-Kiski Valley

If you're thinking about buying safety glasses in the Alle-Kiski Valley for Monday's solar eclipse, you are probably too late. More .

■ SAFETY TIPS AND VIEWING PARTIES

Double-check your safety measures amid solar eclipse mania

You've ordered your eclipse glasses and made your pinhole viewer. All that's left to do is RSVP to a local watch party for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. But are you sure you are completely safe? Better double-check. More .

■ SPARKING CURIOSITY AND DIY CAMERAS

Solar eclipse excellent time to spark a lifetime of curiosity

Space is a good place to dream, to think about the impossible. It wasn't too long ago people looked at the stars and the moon and wondered if we'd ever go there. More .

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

■ PITT SHADOW BANDITS TO GET SKY-HIGH VIEW OF ECLIPSE

Pitt Shadow Bandits ready to launch balloon during solar eclipse

A group of University of Pittsburgh students, faculty and staff is ready for an up-close and personal look at the total solar eclipse — and shadow bands — next week. More .

■ BONNIE TYLER TO SING 'TOTAL ECLIPSE' ABOARD CRUISE SHIP

Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board. More .

■ PA. FAMILY HEADED TO TENN. FOR 'OPTIMUM VIEW' OF ECLIPSE

Eclipse chasers head south for best view

A 16-hour round trip for a two-minute experience is not too high a price to pay for Western Pennsylvanians who want to see Monday's solar eclipse in all its totality. More .