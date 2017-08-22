Western Pennsylvania nearly in path of totality for 2024 solar eclipse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Consider this extremely advanced notice.

Don't wait until the last minute to prepare for the 2024 solar eclipse, like you might have this week.

On April 8, 2024, another total solar eclipse will hit the United States, and the path of totality will be much closer to Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania than it was Monday. Our region will have a little more than 95 percent coverage, compared to about 80 percent on Monday.

Cleveland, Erie and Buffalo, N.Y., are among cities in the 2024 path of totality, which will range from southwest Texas to northeast Maine.

And it's never too early to start preparing. The Dayton Daily News reports the city hopes to learn from cities that were in the path of totality this year.

Just west of Youngstown, areas will be in darkness for more than four minutes, WKBN-TV reported .

If you miss it in 2024, you'll have to wait until 2045 to see it in the U.S. again, when it will again go from coast to coast.

That total eclipse will travel from northern California, across the midwest and down through the Gulf states and south Florida.