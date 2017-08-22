Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Western Pennsylvania nearly in path of totality for 2024 solar eclipse

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 8:05 a.m.
The eclipse is seen through a large reflective filter, at Penn-Trafford High School, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The eclipse is seen through a large reflective filter, at Penn-Trafford High School, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Consider this extremely advanced notice.

Don't wait until the last minute to prepare for the 2024 solar eclipse, like you might have this week.

On April 8, 2024, another total solar eclipse will hit the United States, and the path of totality will be much closer to Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania than it was Monday. Our region will have a little more than 95 percent coverage, compared to about 80 percent on Monday.

Cleveland, Erie and Buffalo, N.Y., are among cities in the 2024 path of totality, which will range from southwest Texas to northeast Maine.

And it's never too early to start preparing. The Dayton Daily News reports the city hopes to learn from cities that were in the path of totality this year.

Just west of Youngstown, areas will be in darkness for more than four minutes, WKBN-TV reported .

If you miss it in 2024, you'll have to wait until 2045 to see it in the U.S. again, when it will again go from coast to coast.

That total eclipse will travel from northern California, across the midwest and down through the Gulf states and south Florida.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.