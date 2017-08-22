Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Meth lab fire injures Somerset suspect

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 9:43 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Somerset man was injured while allegedly cooking methamphetamine in an attic on Monday evening, according to borough Police Chief Randy Cox.

The same man — Jesse David Kielbasinski, 34 — was arrested after being released from a hospital in connection with items seized from his East Main Street apartment that police believe were being used to make methamphetamine, police said.

Emergency responders were called to the home at 7:15 p.m. Monday for a reported fire.

When police headed inside, Kielbasinski told them it was a chemical fire. Police noticed a chemical haze in the attic area and evacuated. Kielbasinski told investigators he had been cooking methamphetamine and a “flash explosion” occurred, police said.

Numerous pieces of evidence were removed from the home with the help of the state police clandestine laboratory response team.

More than 50 volunteer firefighters from Somerset and area companies responded, along with additional investigators, Cox said.

“The response required because of Mr. Kielbasinski's actions was, in total, very expensive in terms of resources expended,” Cox said in a news release.

Kielbasinski was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of possession with intent to deliver, risking a catastrophe, operating a methamphetamine lab, reckless endangerment and several other counts related to items found inside the home.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail on $50,000 bond. An Aug. 29 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

