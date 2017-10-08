Hiring under way for gas station, Burger King in Youngwood that are set to open by December

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steel girders rising in Youngwood signal the arrival of a new gas station, Burger King and convenience store — a project that is well under way after being delayed since 2016.

West Virginia-based BFS Companies is behind the development, which is on 3rd Street next to the Youngwood Commons plaza.

The convenience store will house a Little Caesars Pizza. All three buildings will be open by early December, and BFS is hiring employees for all of them, said Hayley Graham, director of marketing for BFS.

“We're just looking forward to getting this open. This was a project we wanted to do last year,” Graham said.

The project stalled last year because of an extended discussion of sidewalks as BFS sought approval from the Westmoreland County Planning Department. The original plan for the development did not feature sidewalks. The county wanted them included.

This was complicated because 3rd Street is part of State Route 119, which is set to undergo major reconstruction within the next few years.

The county, BFS and Jamieson Family Markets, the company that owns Youngwood Commons, reached an agreement. BFS will build a sidewalk on East Hillis Street, connecting the development to the end of the Five Star walking and biking trail.

Additionally, BFS and Jamieson Family Markets will put a combined $100,000 into a fund to be used to build a sidewalk along 3rd Street along the entire length of the plaza once PennDOT's plans for Route 119 are made clear, said Brian Lawrence, the county's deputy director of planning.

Lloyd Crago, president of borough council, said the gas station, fast food restaurant and convenience store have been in the works since the Youngwood Commons opened in 2015.

“I've been looking forward to it from day one, when the Shop 'n Save plaza started up. It's going to be nice to have a fast-food restaurant in town,” he said.

Crago and other borough leaders have credited Youngwood Commons with spurring an economic surge in Youngwood.

“The biggest part to me is it attracts more people to town,” Crago said. “People are stopping in Youngwood. People are working.”

BFS maintains a list of job openings at its website, bfscompanies.com .

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.