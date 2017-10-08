Delivery driver shot in Arlington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Someone shot and wounded a food delivery driver in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police were called about 12:40 a.m. to East Carson Street, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

It was not immediately clear how the wounded driver got from the shooting scene to East Carson Street.

The 48-year-old delivery driver was taken to UPMC Mercy in stable condition.

Toler said the victim was delivering food to an address on Elsie Street in the city's Arlington section when he was approached by two men, one of whom had a gun.

The men took the pizza and shot him, she said.

Police described the suspects as black men, one of whom was about six feet tall with a short afro and wearing black pants and a white jacket.

The other was about 5-feet, 5-inches tall wearing striped shirt and black pants. He was carrying a revolver.

Police continue to investigate.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

This story has been updated to correct the location of the shooting scene.