News

North Greengate Road in Hempfield closed for downed tree, wires

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
A tree pulled down utility wires Monday morning on North Greengate Road in Hempfield, temporarily closing the road.
Updated 3 hours ago

North Greengate Road in Hempfield could be closed for a few hours as West Penn Power crews clean up a downed tree that pulled down utility lines.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday. A tree apparently fell on the utility pole near Greensburg Country Club and debris littered the road.

The road connects Routes 130 and 30. Less than 20 power customers were affected, according to a FirstEnergy outage map.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

