Ten Commandments monument coming soon — really — to Mary Queen of Apostles School

For more details about the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/MQA10commandments .

According to the Bible, it took Moses 40 days and two trips to the top of Mount Sinai before the Ten Commandments were written and revealed to the Israelites.

Erection of a monument to those commandments in New Kensington is taking the Diocese of Greensburg considerably longer, but diocesan Business Manager Bill Staniszewski said the process finally is moving forward.

“The Ten Commandments monument is being cleaned and prepared for the foundation that will be poured for it,” he said. “That foundation should be poured in the next 30 days.”

The monument, which was removed from the Valley High School campus in March, was the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation in 2012 on behalf of a local woman. The mother claimed it was a strictly religious symbol offensive to her and her daughter, who attended Valley High at the time. The woman identified herself as an atheist.

Nearly five years later, in February, the New Kensington-Arnold School District and the foundation reached a settlement that required the monument to be removed from the public high school's grounds.

Mary Queen of Apostles School, operated by the Greensburg diocese, was selected as the monument's new home.

The Catholic school is the former Greenwald Memorial School building at Freeport and Elmtree roads in New Kensington. New Kensington-Arnold, the previous owner, closed Greenwald in 2014 as part of a district restructuring.

The future home of the monument will be along the Freeport Road side of the school. The spot has been marked with a temporary sign telling passing motorists that the Ten Commandments are “coming soon.”

After the diocese accepted the monument, a crowdfunding campaign was started on GoFundMe to defray the cost of installing it.

At first, the campaign sought $75,000, but in July, the goal was lowered to $25,000.

As of Wednesday, the diocese had raised just over $5,000 from 67 donors.

Staniszewski said all permits for the monument have been approved and the crowdfunding campaign will continue until the monument is complete.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.