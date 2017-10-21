Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Ten Commandments monument coming soon — really — to Mary Queen of Apostles School

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 8:41 p.m.
The Ten Commandments monument will be removed from in front of Valley Junior-Senior High School in New Kensington within 30 days to settle a federal lawsuit.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Ten Commandments monument will be removed from in front of Valley Junior-Senior High School in New Kensington within 30 days to settle a federal lawsuit.
In this photo from July, a sign at Mary Queen of Apostles School on Freeport Road in New Kensington heralded the eventual arrival of a Ten Commandments monument.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
In this photo from July, a sign at Mary Queen of Apostles School on Freeport Road in New Kensington heralded the eventual arrival of a Ten Commandments monument.

Updated 8 hours ago

According to the Bible, it took Moses 40 days and two trips to the top of Mount Sinai before the Ten Commandments were written and revealed to the Israelites.

Erection of a monument to those commandments in New Kensington is taking the Diocese of Greensburg considerably longer, but diocesan Business Manager Bill Staniszewski said the process finally is moving forward.

“The Ten Commandments monument is being cleaned and prepared for the foundation that will be poured for it,” he said. “That foundation should be poured in the next 30 days.”

The monument, which was removed from the Valley High School campus in March, was the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation in 2012 on behalf of a local woman. The mother claimed it was a strictly religious symbol offensive to her and her daughter, who attended Valley High at the time. The woman identified herself as an atheist.

Nearly five years later, in February, the New Kensington-Arnold School District and the foundation reached a settlement that required the monument to be removed from the public high school's grounds.

Mary Queen of Apostles School, operated by the Greensburg diocese, was selected as the monument's new home.

The Catholic school is the former Greenwald Memorial School building at Freeport and Elmtree roads in New Kensington. New Kensington-Arnold, the previous owner, closed Greenwald in 2014 as part of a district restructuring.

The future home of the monument will be along the Freeport Road side of the school. The spot has been marked with a temporary sign telling passing motorists that the Ten Commandments are “coming soon.”

After the diocese accepted the monument, a crowdfunding campaign was started on GoFundMe to defray the cost of installing it.

At first, the campaign sought $75,000, but in July, the goal was lowered to $25,000.

As of Wednesday, the diocese had raised just over $5,000 from 67 donors.

Staniszewski said all permits for the monument have been approved and the crowdfunding campaign will continue until the monument is complete.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.