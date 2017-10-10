Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
IQ test score a frequent subject for President Trump

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, N.H., October 28, 2016.
Updated 9 hours ago

IQ tests have long been used to assess a person's intelligence quotient based on various standardized tests.

A normal score is between 85 and 115 and a score of 145 or above indicates genius or near-genius.

While it's unclear what President Trump's score on such a test is, he has proposed a comparison with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after Tillerson called Trump a "moron," several national news outlets have reported.

In response, Trump said "we'll have to compare IQ tests" in an interview with Forbes magazine published Tuesday.

IQ tests generally ask questions about patterns, logic and analogies to assess a person's mental abilities and skills. Well-known German-born physicist Albert Einstein had an IQ between 160 and 190.

American Marilyn vos Savant is known for having the highest recorded IQ at 228 in 1986, according to Guinness World Records. Others, including an 11-year-old boy in Great Britain, have scored higher than Einstein. Arnav Sharma's score of 162 in June put him in the top 1 percent of test takers, reported The Independent.

Snopes has deemed false a December claim that Trump's IQ is 156 , which would have ranked him among the smartest presidents.

Still, it's a subject Trump has referred to over the years , according to CNN. Even before his presidency, his IQ, which remains unknown, has been frequently brought up in tweets.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

