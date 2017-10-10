Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Police: Hempfield man said he deals drugs to make money after losing job

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
Marijuana plants. (File photo)
Marijuana plants. (File photo)

Updated 4 hours ago

A Hempfield man started dealing drugs after being laid off from his job, he told police when he was arrested in Arona over the weekend.

Investigators seized a large amount of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms from the car of William Daniel Chillinsky, 20, after he ran a stop sign Saturday night, police said in a criminal complaint.

Court records indicate Chillinsky posted $100,000 bail Sunday.

Penn Borough Sgt. Eric Colamarino reported in court papers that at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, he saw a Nissan sedan with an exhaust leak stop in the intersection of Arona Road and Route 136, though not at the stop sign. During a traffic stop, Chillinsky said his brakes were not working properly and “they don't stop that fast,” according to the complaint.

Colamarino noticed a strong odor of marijuana and saw “green leafy vegetable matter flakes” on the center console, prompting a search, according to the complaint. Police seized about 12.5 ounces of marijuana from the car, along with 22 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, a digital scale, $1,133 and other items.

“Mr. Chillinsky stated he did not have a job so this is the way he makes money as he was laid off,” Colamarino wrote in the complaint.

Chillinsky is charged with several drug-related offenses, including possession with intent to deliver. An Oct. 20 preliminary hearing is set.

He did not have an attorney in online court records. A phone number for him could not be located.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

