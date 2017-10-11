Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

PA state police seize $7.4 million in drugs in three months, agency reported

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
This DEA photo shows about 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is a potentially lethal dose of the prescription painkiller, especially when mixed with other drugs.
Courtesy of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration
This DEA photo shows about 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is a potentially lethal dose of the prescription painkiller, especially when mixed with other drugs.

Pennsylvania state troopers confiscated $7.4 million worth of drugs in the past three months, the agency announced Wednesday.

Troopers have seized nearly 44 pounds of heroin and more than 6 pounds of fentanyl between July 1 and Sept. 30 during investigations. Other drugs seized statewide include: 92 pounds of cocaine, 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,851 marijuana plants, 407 pounds of processed marijuana and 18,407 narcotic pills, according to a news release.

To date in 2017, troopers have seized more than $26.5 million worth of drugs, including 97 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

