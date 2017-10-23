Pittsburgh's Amazon HQ2 bid is 1 of 238 proposals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh has a one in 238 shot of landing Amazon's second headquarters, all other things being equal.

The company announced Monday it received 238 bids for HQ2 from cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Amazon posted a map showing all the places that submitted bids for its second headquarters

Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Arkansas and Vermont appear to be the only states without a bid, according to a map Amazon posted Monday.

Little Rock, Arkansas, bowed out of the competition with a full-page ad in the Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The city told Amazon, "it's not you, it's us," saying it didn't meet requirements for mass transit or an international airport.

Even hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico submitted a bid. The island proposed Amazon build its second headquarters at the site of the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station, Bloomberg reported. The base has its own power grid, separate from the island's troubled Puerto Rico Electric Power. About a month after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, nearly 80 percent of the island still doesn't have power.

Hey @amazon , Puerto Rico could be your blank canvas for your HQ2. For our big hearted island, it will mean the dawn of a new beginning. pic.twitter.com/lPKXhDZDDl — BusinessinPuertoRico (@BusinessinPR) October 19, 2017

Cities or regions in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia submitted bids. In Mexico, bids came from the states of Chihuahua, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Pittsburgh shipped its 2-inch-thick bid to Amazon on Wednesday, a day before proposals were due.

The Associated Press and Bloomberg contributed to this report. Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.