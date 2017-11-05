Trafford's World War I memorial gets national recognition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trafford's World War I memorial is an official “WWI Centennial Memorial” and now has a flag to prove it, provided by a national organization created to commemorate America's entry into that war 100 years ago.

The Trafford Veterans Memorial Renovation Committee received the designation from the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission in September and recently received an official white flag that depicts a doughboy standing with a rifle adjacent to strands of barbed wire. The commission, created by Congress in 2013, also gave the memorial renovation committee a $2,000 grant to help maintain the memorial on Edgewood Avenue that underwent extensive refurbishing four years ago.

The flag will be flown from the Trafford Veterans Memorial Bridge in the spring, said Andrew Capets, a member of the renovation committee.

Capets applied for money from the centennial commission's 100 Cities/100 Memorials matching grant challenge to preserve World War I memorials. The 100 Cities/100 Memorials program was created to help draw attention to memorials nationwide, many of which have deteriorated as a result of exposure to the elements, neglect or vandalism.

Capets said he outlined the work that committee members accomplished in raising money to have the 98-year-old granite and bronze memorial cleaned and restored.

During the restoration project, the committee uncovered the story of a Trafford resident who was killed in action during the Great War, but his name was never added to the roster on the memorial's bronze plaque. The committee was honored to add the name of Nicola Elmo to the memorial 95 years after it was first installed in the park, Capets said.

Former Mayor Rey Peduzzi had estimated that the restoration project cost more than $10,000.

The committee is raising money to ensure the future maintenance of Trafford Memorial Park. Tax-deductible donations can be made through www.gofundme.com/TraffordMemorial or by mailing a check payable to the TECDC, with “Trafford Veterans Memorial Park” written in the memo line, to c/o Morgan M. McCoy, 4333 Walurba Ave., Trafford, PA 15085-1713. All donations will remain in Trafford.

As of last week, the committee had raised $1,345 toward a $4,000 goal through donations to the GoFundMe page.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.