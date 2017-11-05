Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Trafford's World War I memorial gets national recognition

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
Andrew Capets (left) and Reynold Peduzzi Jr., members of the Trafford Veterans Memorial Renovation Committee, hold a World War I centennial flag in front of the nationally designated “WWI Centennial Memorial' in Trafford.
Submitted
Andrew Capets (left) and Reynold Peduzzi Jr., members of the Trafford Veterans Memorial Renovation Committee, hold a World War I centennial flag in front of the nationally designated “WWI Centennial Memorial' in Trafford.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Trafford's World War I memorial is an official “WWI Centennial Memorial” and now has a flag to prove it, provided by a national organization created to commemorate America's entry into that war 100 years ago.

The Trafford Veterans Memorial Renovation Committee received the designation from the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission in September and recently received an official white flag that depicts a doughboy standing with a rifle adjacent to strands of barbed wire. The commission, created by Congress in 2013, also gave the memorial renovation committee a $2,000 grant to help maintain the memorial on Edgewood Avenue that underwent extensive refurbishing four years ago.

The flag will be flown from the Trafford Veterans Memorial Bridge in the spring, said Andrew Capets, a member of the renovation committee.

Capets applied for money from the centennial commission's 100 Cities/100 Memorials matching grant challenge to preserve World War I memorials. The 100 Cities/100 Memorials program was created to help draw attention to memorials nationwide, many of which have deteriorated as a result of exposure to the elements, neglect or vandalism.

Capets said he outlined the work that committee members accomplished in raising money to have the 98-year-old granite and bronze memorial cleaned and restored.

During the restoration project, the committee uncovered the story of a Trafford resident who was killed in action during the Great War, but his name was never added to the roster on the memorial's bronze plaque. The committee was honored to add the name of Nicola Elmo to the memorial 95 years after it was first installed in the park, Capets said.

Former Mayor Rey Peduzzi had estimated that the restoration project cost more than $10,000.

The committee is raising money to ensure the future maintenance of Trafford Memorial Park. Tax-deductible donations can be made through www.gofundme.com/TraffordMemorial or by mailing a check payable to the TECDC, with “Trafford Veterans Memorial Park” written in the memo line, to c/o Morgan M. McCoy, 4333 Walurba Ave., Trafford, PA 15085-1713. All donations will remain in Trafford.

As of last week, the committee had raised $1,345 toward a $4,000 goal through donations to the GoFundMe page.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jnapsha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.