News

Federal judge sentences man who helped develop malicious computer program

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 8:49 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

A federal judge in Pittsburgh sentenced a California man to two years of probation as a result of his conviction for accessing a computer without authorization and initiating spam messages, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh said.

Sean Tiernan, 29, of Santa Clara, was using a computer in California to help develop a malicious computer program, which was programmed to infect computers at a rapid rate by spreading through the computer owners' use of social networking websites.

When agents searched Tiernan's residence in October 2012, more than 77,000 “bots,” or infected computers, were active in Tiernan's “botnet,” which is a combination of hacked servers and infected computers.

Tiernan controlled those computer infected by the malware, prosecutors said.

Several of the affected computers in Tiernan's botnet were in Western Pennsylvania, prosecutors, the U.S. Attorney said.

Since at least August 2011, Tiernan would sell access to his botnet to those who sought to send out these commercial electronic email messages for their own personal commercial gain.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

