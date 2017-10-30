Heroin dealer sentenced up to 8 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Pittsburgh man was sentenced up to eight years in federal prison for conspiring to sell heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh said Monday.

Garriton Jones, 38, was among 38 defendants named in a 54-count indictment on drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and money laundering charges by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh in April 2015. Jones was accused of conspiring to sell less than 100 grams of heroin.

The defendants were accused of involvement in the drug ring from 2012 to 2015. Jones pleaded guilty March 7 to conspiracy to distribute less than 100 grams of heroin between March 2012 and May 2015.

Jones also was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Nora B. Fischer to serve three years of probation.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Pittsburgh police led theinvestigation that included other federal agenciesstate police and the Scott Township, Munhall, Baldwin and Pleasant Hills police departments.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.