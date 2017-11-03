Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Current, former members of Congress recount harassment by colleagues

Cq-roll Call | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
The Capitol is seen at dawn as the Republican-controlled Congress prepares for a hectic week unveiling and promoting its tax-cutting plan, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
The Capitol is seen at dawn as the Republican-controlled Congress prepares for a hectic week unveiling and promoting its tax-cutting plan, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Updated 3 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Current and former women members of Congress are opening up about being sexually harassed by some of their fellow lawmakers while they served in Congress.

Former California Rep. Mary Bono, a Republican who served for 15 years, told The Associated Press about a member who she said is still serving who made numerous suggestive comments before, once telling her on the House floor that he had been thinking about her in the shower.

“Instead of being ‘How's the weather? How's your career? How's your bill?' it was ‘I thought about you while I was in the shower.' So it was a matter of saying to him, ‘That's not cool, that's just not cool,” she said.

Former California Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer, who retired last year, recalled a colleague saying he wanted to “associate” himself with her remarks, and then said he wanted to “associate with the gentle lady.”

Boxer later asked the remarks to be removed from the record, despite their being met with laughter by colleagues.

“That was an example of the way I think we were thought of, a lot of us. . It's hostile and embarrasses, and therefore could take away a person's power,” she said.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, another California Democrat, said she was propositioned by a senior married member when she was a new member of Congress.

The women did not identify the members who they said harassed them, but said at least two of them are still serving.

“I just don't think it would be helpful,” Sanchez said. “The problem is as a member there's no HR department you can go to, there's nobody you can turn to. Ultimately they're employed by their constituents.”

Former Rep. Hilda Solis, who is now a Los Angeles County supervisor and served as Labor Secretary for the Obama administration, said she was on the receiving end of overtures from a male colleague.

“It's humiliating, even though they may have thought they were being cute. No, it's not. It's not appropriate. I'm your colleague, but he doesn't see me that way, and that's a problem,” she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.