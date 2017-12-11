Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Businesses in Monroeville building ruled unsafe, closed after reports they 'looked slanted'

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
Stores at a plaza at 3845 Northern Pike in Monroeville were closed Monday afternoon reportedly because they are on unstable ground. Yellow crime tape and signs in the window warn customers about the problem.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Sign in the window of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Northern Pike in Monroeville warn of unstable ground below it.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Updated 17 hours ago

Monroeville businesses along Northern Pike were deemed unsafe and closed Monday because they were found to be on unstable ground.

Police Chief Doug Cole said his department received a call at 11:33 a.m. that said the building housing a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, Five Guys restaurant and dentist and orthodonist practices at 3845 Northern Pike “looked slanted.”

Monroeville building inspector Paul Hugus deemed the area unsafe because the ground was caving in or slowly sinking because of mines in the region. Danger signs were posted in windows and police tape was put up around the businesses after they were closed.

No other information about the problem was immediately available.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.