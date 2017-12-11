Businesses in Monroeville building ruled unsafe, closed after reports they 'looked slanted'
Monroeville businesses along Northern Pike were deemed unsafe and closed Monday because they were found to be on unstable ground.
Police Chief Doug Cole said his department received a call at 11:33 a.m. that said the building housing a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, Five Guys restaurant and dentist and orthodonist practices at 3845 Northern Pike “looked slanted.”
Monroeville building inspector Paul Hugus deemed the area unsafe because the ground was caving in or slowly sinking because of mines in the region. Danger signs were posted in windows and police tape was put up around the businesses after they were closed.
No other information about the problem was immediately available.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.