Pittsburgh police officer accused of using Taser on restaurant worker 'for fun'

Pittsburgh police placed a veteran motorcycle officer on administrative duty Friday in wake of allegations that he used a Taser on a Downtown pizza shop employee in October as a joke.

The Pittsburgh Office of Municipal Investigations and Citizens Police Review Board are investigating the actions of 23-year veteran Officer Ronald Hough, according to the city's Public Safety Department.

“We take all complaints of this nature very seriously and are investigating it to the fullest extent,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a statement.

Hough could not be reached for comment.

Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1, said he is prohibited from commenting because of the internal investigation.

Downtown attorney Joel Sansone, who is representing alleged victim Dominic Reale, described Villa Reale Pizzeria on Smithfield Street as a regular dining spot for police officers, including Hough. Sansone said Reale, 46, son of the shop owner, and Hough are friends.

Sansone said Hough had been in the shop eating and talking with Reale for more than an hour Oct. 30 before shocking Reale with a Taser.

A surveillance video released by Sansone appears to show Hough in uniform sitting at a table talking with Reale. At one point, Reale walks away and Hough follows him. Hough then shoots Reale with the Taser over the shoulder of an unidentified female customer, hitting Reale in the chest.

Reale falls to the floor and Hough walks up, helps him to his feet and pulls the Taser prongs from his chest.

“He did it for fun,” Sansone said. “He does this all the time. He's pulled his pistol out. He's pointed mace. The guy's (crazy).”

Sansone displayed a video of an unrelated incident in which Hough appears to point his Taser at a man working on a pizza shop cash register.

Sansone said Hough could have killed Reale and violated Reale's constitutional rights. Reale has not filed a lawsuit, but Sansone said his office is conducting a separate investigation and has demanded a “full, fair, honest and complete investigation” from the city. He also called on the city to order police officers to stay out of Villa Reale.

