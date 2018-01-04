Fire official: Thawing frozen pipes sparked fire that cost New Ken woman her home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington woman was left homeless Thursday afternoon after fire destroyed her house.

The fire at 1715 Arnold St., off Freeport Road near Union Cemetery, was reported shortly after 4 p.m.

In addition to the fire, firefighters had to contend with frigid conditions, wind and ice — on the ground, their uniforms and their equipment.

The woman, whose name was not immediately available, was home but got out safely. Police took her to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison to be checked out, New Kensington Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said.

The American Red Cross responded to help the woman and was arranging to meet with her Thursday night, spokesman Dan Tobin said.

Saliba said authorities believe the fire was accidental, caused by a person who was using a torch to thaw frozen pipes.

Saliba said he arrived on scene within a few minutes of the call. He described the house as 11⁄2 story, balloon-frame construction, with clapboard siding with vinyl siding on top.

"When I pulled in front of the structure, fire was blowing out of the south side of the structure and out the front door," Saliba said. "The first floor was fully involved."

There was heavy fire in the middle and front of the house, and a lot of smoke, Saliba said.

"The house is a total loss," he said.

A pet may have been trapped, but Saliba said he could not confirm that.

Jamie Emerson, who lives a couple of doors up Arnold Street, said she was waiting for a friend when she looked out her back window and saw the house engulfed.

"You couldn't see anything — just smoke and flames out of every inch of the house," she said.

Saliba said it took firefighters from New Kensington, Arnold and Lower Burrell an hour to get the fire under control.

The severe cold was a factor, and ice was a problem, Saliba said. The firefighting gear he was wearing was encased in a thick layer of ice.

Two firefighters fell at the scene but were OK, he said.

"Every firefighter is blanketed with ice," he said.

Saliba said firefighters had no other problems fighting the fire.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.