Carnegie native, CMU grad, 'son of Pittsburgh' commands USS Pittsburgh nuclear sub

A self-proclaimed “son of Pittsburgh” who credits his black-and-gold roots with cultivating his strong work ethic has assumed command of the USS Pittsburgh, a nuclear submarine with the Atlantic Fleet, Navy officials announced Tuesday.

Western Pennsylvania native Cmdr. Jason Deichler has taken the helm as commander of the USS Pittsburgh, a “fast-attack” sub whose home port is Groton, Conn.

The submarine is among the oldest in the fleet, having been in active service for more than three decades — including combat during operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

Departing commander Neil Colston told the crew he was leaving them in “tremendous hands” with Deichler, a Carnegie Mellon University graduate, during a change-in-command ceremony held in the Daley Theater at New London Naval Submarine Base.

“As I grew up in the small Pittsburgh suburb of Carnegie, I saw hardworking men and women pick up a piece of chalk and teach the next generation, or pick up a sledgehammer and conduct a training with professionalism and integrity, or wield a mother's love to teach children the values of family and humility,” Deichler said during the ceremony, as transcribed and reported by Navy officials.

“Those sons and daughters of Pittsburgh inspired me to breathlessly work hard and never give up,” Deichler continued. “I carry with me each day this fact: I am a son of Pittsburgh, and I am the son of James and Karen Deichler.

“I will never forget the faces of the men and women of Pittsburgh, nor the faces of my family.”

The USS Pittsburgh (SSN-720) — the fourth to be named for the Steel City — made its first dive in November 1985.

Its battle history includes 15 deployments to theaters in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean. It also makes port calls to maintain relations with overseas partners in Souda Bay, Gibraltar, Tunisia, Bahrain, Jebel Ali, Panama, Scotland, France, Spain, Norway and elsewhere.

Deichler described the USS Pittsburgh as one of “the finest submarines our world has and will ever know.”

“I thank our leadership for the trust and blessings to lead this amazing crew into harm's way once again,” Deichler said.

Among the highlights from the USS Pittsburgh's 34 years of active service :

• Becoming the first U.S. fast-attack submarine to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles at enemy targets as part of Operation Desert Storm in 1991, followed by a second strike during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2002;

• Steaming 40,000 nautical miles during a deployment to the European Theater of Operations;

• Training future submarine leaders by conducting command course operations.

“To cap it all, USS Pittsburgh became the latest in a short list of Los Angeles class submarines to complete her 1,000th dive , a rare occurrence for nuclear ships,” Colston said as he turned toward Deichler, and quipped: “Sorry, Jason, we couldn't leave that one to you.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.