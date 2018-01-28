Florida Sen. ubio fires chief of staff after reports of improper conduct

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Florida Sen. Rubio fires chief of staff after reports of improper conduct

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 1:27 a.m.
Michael Reynolds, EPA
WASHINGTON — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Saturday that he has fired his chief of staff after getting reports of “improper conduct” with subordinate staffers.

“By early this afternoon, I had sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my Chief of Staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates. I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgment amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits,” Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio's office said it “will not be disclosing any further details about the incidents which occurred” at the wishes of those victimized. And Rubio's office plans to notify appropriate congressional and Senate administrative offices of this situation. Rubio's office did not immediately respond to requests early Sunday for details.

