East Deer's ambulance service ends service, Tarentum's Eureka EMS takes over coverage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After more than 80 years in service, the East Deer Volunteer Hose Company no longer offers an ambulance service.

The service officially ceased its operations Wednesday , but Eureka Fire Rescue EMS was serving as the primary service for several months in preparation for the change.

The East Deer fire company will remain in operation.

Eureka will now serve the East Deer and Frazer areas in addition to Tarentum, Brackenridge and Fawn.

“We've been their primary backup for years and years and years,” said Rich Heuser, chief of operations for Eureka.

East Deer Fire Chief Jack Bailie said the ambulance service had to end its operations because of rising costs it could no longer afford. They responded to about 500 calls a year and survived on donations and insurance payments.

“It was rising costs and lower payments — the insurance companies weren't paying what they used to do,” Bailie said.

Heuser said Eureka runs about 2,500 calls a year.

“You need at least 1,000 billable calls that you're going to get paid for to justify one 24/7 unit,” he said. “That's pretty much the bottom line of what you need to make it work.”

Eureka operates with three ambulances and employs nearly 20 paramedics and EMTs. Heuser said they won't have to hire anyone extra or buy extra equipment to take on the two new areas.

The East Deer service operated with one ambulance that cost the department nearly $25,000 in repairs over the past couple of years. The replacement cost was too much for the service to bear.

Paying all of the EMTs also was costing the service between $150,000 and $170,000 each year.

“The days of volunteer ambulance service are pretty much gone,” Bailie said.

Bailie — who has been with the East Deer department for more than 40 years — said it wasn't a decision that anyone wanted to make, but it was necessary.

“The fire hall took a pretty good financial hit keeping the ambulance running,” he said. “It came down to we just couldn't afford to (keep going).”

Bailie said no one will notice a change in coverage and anyone with an emergency should still dial 911.

“There's no changes as far as how they get help,” he said.

Bailie said he hopes the department can sell the ambulance and some of the equipment to make back some of their money, but some of the equipment will have to be donated because it was bought with grant money that prohibits them from making a profit from it.

Frazer Supervisor Lori Ziencik said the board decided to go with Eureka in December.

“Our board felt that Eureka was a good fit for the township because they also have search and rescue,” she said.

She said because Frazer is so rural it's nice to have the option of a search-and-rescue team close by.

East Deer Commissioner Anthony Taliani said he is sorry to see the ambulance service go.

“The membership of that department should be commended on the outstanding job that they did and for the length of time they provided this service,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.