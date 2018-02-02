Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

2 West Mifflin teens charged with armed robbery in Duquesne

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
Duquesne police collect evidence of an armed robbery allegedly committed by two West Mifflin teens. Feb. 1, 2018
Courtesy of Duquesne police
Duquesne police collect evidence of an armed robbery allegedly committed by two West Mifflin teens. Feb. 1, 2018

Updated 56 minutes ago

Two West Mifflin teens have been apprehended for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store in Duquesne at gunpoint.

Duquesne police Chief Thomas Dunlevy said the incident took place Thursday shortly before 9 p.m. along the 300 block of Hoffman Boulevard.

Dunlevy said officers got to the store quickly and learned that the employees were not injured — even though one of the robbers held a gun to a clerk's head.

They reviewed surveillance footage and saw that there were two male suspects.

Suspect descriptions were broadcast to surrounding police departments, and West Mifflin police found the juveniles a short time later.

The suspects — 15- and 17-year-old boys — were both charged with robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Weapon was a BB gun

Dunlevy said the older boy had a handgun, later identified as a Crosman BB gun, and cash matching the amount reportedly stolen from the store.

The teens are being charged as adults and were sent to Allegheny County Jail. Their names have not been released.

Dunlevy said the investigation is ongoing, and the boys are considered persons of interest with other robberies in Duquesne and West Mifflin.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me