2 West Mifflin teens charged with armed robbery in Duquesne

Two West Mifflin teens have been apprehended for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store in Duquesne at gunpoint.

Duquesne police Chief Thomas Dunlevy said the incident took place Thursday shortly before 9 p.m. along the 300 block of Hoffman Boulevard.

Dunlevy said officers got to the store quickly and learned that the employees were not injured — even though one of the robbers held a gun to a clerk's head.

They reviewed surveillance footage and saw that there were two male suspects.

Suspect descriptions were broadcast to surrounding police departments, and West Mifflin police found the juveniles a short time later.

The suspects — 15- and 17-year-old boys — were both charged with robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Weapon was a BB gun

Dunlevy said the older boy had a handgun, later identified as a Crosman BB gun, and cash matching the amount reportedly stolen from the store.

The teens are being charged as adults and were sent to Allegheny County Jail. Their names have not been released.

Dunlevy said the investigation is ongoing, and the boys are considered persons of interest with other robberies in Duquesne and West Mifflin.

