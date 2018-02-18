Fayette County teen's guns likely legal, advocates say, but revolver gives pause

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To purchase either type of license, the applicant must complete a hunter-trapper education course. The license must be signed by a parent or guardian for it to be valid.

Also in 2016, there were an additional 51,734 resident junior combination licenses issued — providing extra fur taker, archery and muzzleloader privileges. That figure has fluctuated over the past decade, hitting a peak of 55,359 in 2014 and a low of 47,225 in 2010.

According to the state Game Commission, 24,771 junior hunting licenses were issued to Pennsylvania residents ages 12-16 in 2016 — a figure that has been in a steady decline since at least 2006, when 45,818 were issued.

Five firearms that police seized from the bedroom of a Fayette County teen accused of threatening to shoot fellow students at Uniontown Area High School appear to be legal for shooting wild game in Pennsylvania, hunting advocates note.

That might seem to bolster the case of the 14-year-old boy's mother — Lenora Hendrix, 45, of Henry Clay Township — who faces charges filed by state police of knowingly and intentionally providing a firearm to her minor son, a third-degree felony.

But sentiments about the case are mixed among some Pennsylvanians who are knowledgeable about guns, with the presence of a revolver in the teen's room sparking reservations.

Most of those who shared their thoughts on the case with the Tribune-Review agreed on one thing — praise for other students who reported the teen's alleged threat and allowed police to intervene, possibly averting a tragic outcome like last week's mass shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida.

The Fayette teen was arrested Jan. 25 and charged in juvenile court with making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to cause a catastrophe.

His mother, free on $20,000 unsecured bond, faces a March 6 preliminary hearing before District Judge Nathan Henning.

Hendrix's attorney, Shane M. Gannon of Connellsville, told the Tribune-Review that she is a “good mother,” that her son had completed a hunter safety course and obtained a hunting license, and noted that “a lot of people, including young people, grow up hunting in Fayette County.”

Hendrix told investigators she permits her son to store firearms in his bedroom at their rural home to teach him responsibility and to “let him grow up,” according to a criminal complaint.

The leader of a state group dedicated to fighting gun violence has a different perspective, suggesting the case underlines the need for legislation to better control access juveniles have to firearms.

Under Pennsylvania law, it's illegal for anyone younger than 18 to possess a firearm, unless the youth is lawfully hunting or trapping, is transporting an unloaded firearm for a lawful purpose or is engaged in other lawful activity under the supervision of a parent or guardian.

Ron Benjamin, firearms chairman for the Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania and a retired federal agent, and Klint Macro, first vice president of the Allegheny County Sportsmen's League and a firearms trainer, agree that the guns police confiscated from the teen's room — a Magnum Research .22, Pointer 20-gauge shotgun, Mossberg .22 rifle, Ithica .22 rifle and a Western Auto .22 revolver — are all legal for use in hunting in the state.

But other officials with state organizations focused on hunting and gun ownership cite the revolver as an unusual choice for a young hunter and the weapon most likely to cause concern among authorities when it's in the hands of a juvenile.

It's “fairly common” for youths who hunt to keep the firearms they use in their rooms, said Denny Fillmore, president of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs. But, of the guns police seized in the Fayette case, he said, “the handgun really pops out. I don't know anybody that allowed a 14-year-old to have a handgun.

“Technically, he cannot possess a handgun of any kind. He can use it when he's accompanied by an adult.”

Police noted in the complaint that the confiscated guns were “readily accessible” in the teen's room.

“Where she stores her guns — whether in her son's bedroom, the attic or the cellar — is her business,” Benjamin said of Hendrix. “I don't see any violation of any law that I understand. That's her call.”

Troopers also took two machetes, throwing knives, a crossbow with arrows and bulk ammunition from the room, according to Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower.

Shira Goodman, executive director of CeaseFirePA, a nonprofit advocating for gun violence prevention, wants Pennsylvania legislators to pass a child access prevention law that would hold liable those who fail to securely store a firearm on premises where a minor is likely to gain access to it.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws, but Goodman noted bills introduced in Harrisburg have gone nowhere.

“There are adults that can be held responsible, and I think that's important,” she said.

She said studies show guns juveniles obtain at home are frequently an element in suicides and unintentional shootings.

“There are ways we can teach kids to enjoy sport shooting and hunting and still be safe,” she said. “We need to keep kids safe from themselves and from each other.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.